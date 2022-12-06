Hey Landlord

Not Available

Woody Banner- a young adult from Ohio- had moved to Manhattan, New York to learn more about life. But, Woody soon learned he had more weight on his shoulders when he got notice that his uncle had died, and left him a brownstone apartment building in Manhattan's East 30s. Woody planned to continue his life, and live off the proceedings of the tenants rent- but, Woody soon learned that he had to go to work in order to help improve the condition of the building. Not only was Woody in a bind to run his daily schedual, support himself, and the brownstone apartment building, but, he always had to make sure that his tenants were happy and satisfied with his management. Plus, Woody rented out his own apartment to an guy named Chuck. Chuck was an aspiring young comic, who had been born-and-raised in the city, and was always constantly amazed in Woody's blind faith in people. The other tenants included Jack, a photographer, Theresa- who went by her nickname, Timothy- who was a glam