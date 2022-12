Not Available

Yorang, a fox living in heaven, is banished to the Earth to find the book of wishes, which she had lost while working as a librarian. The lost book has the power to unseal the demon, and now heaven is in the great danger. Yorang comes down to the Earth to find the book of wishes, and there is only one year of time given to her. The only clue that is to be found is that the form of the book was changed while falling to the ground.