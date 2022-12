Not Available

Hezar-Dastan 1978-1987 is a highly popular TV series in Iran directed by Ali Hatami. Hezar Dastan is considered an eternal work in the history of Iranian TV. Hatami established a small town as historical site in which he made Hezar Dastan. In 2006, Hezar Dastan was voted by the Association of Iranian movies and TV critics as the best Iranian TV series ever made.