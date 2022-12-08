Not Available

Passion and creativity run high as six of the most memorable designers from past seasons of HGTV Design Star battle it out for a second chance in the spotlight on HGTV Design Star All Stars. The four-episode series premiering on Tuesday, July 31, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will have the contestants compete for an appearance on an HGTV show, $25,000 in cash and the opportunity to be named HGTV's first Design Star All Stars champion. Contestants include: Kellie Clements, Edmond, Okla.; Leslie Ezelle, Dallas, Texas; Josh Johnson "Sparkle Josh," West Hollywood, Calif.; Tom Vecchione, New York City, N.Y.; Dan Vickery, Los Angeles, Calif.; and Hilari Younger, Dallas, Texas. Each week, the six competitors must showcase their expertise, unmatched designs and on-camera finesse to avoid being eliminated. Designers Genevieve Gorder and Vern Yip will evaluate the contestants' work each week to determine who will continue on in the competition. They will be joined by host David Bromstad (season one winner of HGTV Design Star), along with special guest judges Emily Procter (CSI: Miami), Mindy Cohn (Facts of Life) and HGTV's Monica Pedersen (HGTV Green Home 2012) and Carter Oosterhouse (Million Dollar Rooms).