HGTV Specials

HGTV (also referred to as Home & Garden Television), is a cable-television channel operating in the United States and Canada, broadcasting a variety of home-and-garden improvement, maintenance, renovation, craft and remodeling shows. It also operates the HGTV.com website. Like its sister channels (the Cooking Channel, the DIY Network, the Food Network, Great American Country and the Travel Channel), the channel belongs to Scripps Networks Interactive, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. The channel sponsors the annual HGTV Dream Home giveaway.