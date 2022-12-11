Not Available

Join your favourite Hi-5 friends in a brand new adventure as they welcome you into their Hi-5 House - it's the place to be... and it's where dreams really can come true! Lauren, Stevie, Ainsley, Dayen and Mary explore the most amazing places and meet some brand new friends along the way... even our chatty friend Chats welcomes you into her home 'The Chatterbox' where you'll get to meet some cool new Hi-5 friends. There's plenty of stories, cheeky animal fun, groovy new ways to be healthy and active and magical adventures (and even some Super Hero ones) so get your dancing feet ready and let's get grooving in the Hi-5 House where anything is possible!