Hi Honey, I'm Home! was a comedy in which a sitcom family from the 1950's, The Neilsens, moved into a suburban neighborhood via the Sitcom Relocation Program. Wacky hijinx ensued as they interacted with their new neighbors, the Duffs. In addition, Hi Honey, I'm Home! was television's first instant rerun. Each week an episode of the show would air on ABC as part of their Friday night line up. Afterwards, the episode would re-air Sunday night on Nickelodeon as part of their Nick-At-Nite line up.