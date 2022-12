Not Available

Yuno has just begun school where she always wanted, Yamabuki High School. She moves out and into an apartment by herself in a complex called Hidamari-so, which is right in front of the school. There, she meets a classmate, Miyako, and a senior student, Hiro. Yuno's days become hectic as she begins meeting the strange artists that live in her complex. Although she's not used to her new life style, she begins to actualize her dream while being with these gentle friends.