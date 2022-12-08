Hidarime Tantei EYE

Not Available

Tanaka Ainosuke was born with a weak left eye. Then one day, his older brother Yumehito dies mysteriously, allowing Ainosuke to receive a cornea transplant from him. After the surgery, whenever there is a shock to his left eye he sees strange images. Ainosuke assumes that the images might be clues to his brother's death and starts an investigation with the help of his junior high school nurse Sayama Hitomi. But just when their probe begins, an unidentified criminal organization appears to disrupt their investigation...