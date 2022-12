Not Available

Thriller novelist Marcus Sakey knows good stories and how to uncover them. To research his bestselling books, he's shadowed homicide detectives, gone shooting with Special Forces and even learned how to pick a deadbolt. Now in the new original one-hour series Sakey travels the country, city to city, to dig up the less-than-pristine history and reveal the untold story behind each locale, serving as a personal guide to each city's unique past.