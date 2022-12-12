Hidden love prophecy

Not Available

Due to the continuous increase in viewing of Channel 3 dramas on online platforms in the People's Republic of China There is an increasing number of viewers who are interested in and following Thai dramas throughout the country. This is the source of another important cooperation between BEC World Public Company Limited, Channel 3 and Tencent, China, in bringing the content of Channel 3 drama "Forecast Hide Rak" performed by "James-Jirayu". Tangsrisuk" and "Ice-Preechaya Pongthananikorn" produced by Thanat Drama Co., Ltd. Directed by "Yuttana Lophanphaibul" to be published on Tencent Video, the leading video streaming platform in China. It has an audience base of over 500 million people per month. It is the second drama in 2020 after the drama “Almost Broken Heart, Secretly Loves Your Husband” to be published until it gained popularity. The stream of views has exceeded 150 million views, and Chinese viewers can watch.