Hidden Sweet Wife

The reporter Su Xiaoxiao, who talked about’as a sister of Tianqiao’, was married to Xu Yichen, the new president of the Xu Group because of his father’s last wish. However, because the Su family fell in the middle of the family, the two were in a state of hidden marriage. As a public figure, Xu Yichen has scandals with many celebrities. The seemingly frivolous Xu Yichen has always been in love with his childhood sweetheart Ma Su Xiaoxiao. After all kinds of misunderstandings, they accompanied and warmed each other, and Xu Yichen silently guarded no matter how difficult it was. Until Su Xiaoxiao finally discovered the truth and resolved the happy knot, the two smiled and walked hand in hand.