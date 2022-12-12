Hidden Treasures

Not Available

Apliu Street is the epitome of Hong Kong. With the ups and downs of Hong Kong's economy, it has also experienced a prosperous golden age and has become a second-hand goods trading market. Before the financial turmoil, Dai Shaoliang’s high-end audio store was the largest in Alia Street. His friend Cheng Dazhi has a net worth of more than tens of millions due to speculation. After the financial turmoil, Shaoliang's business has deteriorated, and Dazhi has become negative equity. Only the two friends, Guan Bingren, are down to earth and remain unaffected. Although the three of them have different backgrounds, they have a close friendship. Love football, a three-person team, even dubbed the "Three Heroes of Duck" in the district.