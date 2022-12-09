Not Available

You can change your job, your city, your identity, but some things can haunt you forever. And they could cost Lincoln Swift and his family their lives in the uniquely gripping, family drama series, HIDING. In order to survive, Lincoln Swift must take his family into witness protection and give evidence against his former employer, vicious crime boss Nils Vandenberg. With new names and fresh identities, the Swifts are ripped from their Gold Coast home and dumped in Western Sydney. But dislocation puts immense pressure on everyone in the family.