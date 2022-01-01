Not Available

Higepiyo is a four-panel gag manga by Risa Itō about a small yellow bird with a mustache, who ends up as a pet of a boy named Hiroshi. Serialized between 2004 and 2006 in Shueisha's Chorus magazine, the series was later compiled into a single volume in January 12, 2007. It was adapted into an anime series, which premiered on April 3, 2009, directed by Atsushi Takeyama, scripted by Natsuko Takahashi and with music by Toshio Masuda. The anime adaptation later inspired the creation of a spin-off manga series, published in Ribon magazine.