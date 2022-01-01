Not Available

Each and everyone of us has always wondered who are our heroes when we were younger. Well now there is a very own show on our very own daily heroes such as a fire fighter, an operator or even a zoo keeper. Meet Eubie, Wayne, Twinkle, Kip, and Fran as they go out in life and try and become a Higglytown Hero. Becoming a Higglytown Hero takes a lot of work by showing great work to your community such as cleaning up leaves, picking up trash and other things too. Higglytown Heroes is for pre-school audiences and will be sure to get your son or daughter up and try and making a better life for themselves. Higglytown Heroes first aired on September 12, 2004. Higglytown Heroes is taking the number ONE ratings in it's current Playhouse Disney time slot. The colorful and realistic animation is beyond fabulous which gets kids hooked onto this new television series. Your child will love Higglytown Heroes no matter how old he or she is. Higglytown Heroes is on it's way to becoming Play