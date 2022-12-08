Not Available

Journey to the heart of real life rescues with the South Island heroes who brave the elements and repeatedly risk their lives to save the lives of others. Using choppers and boats and set against a breathtaking backdrop of snowy mountains and stunning countryside, this action adventure series is based in kiwi heartland, iconic Wanaka and Fiordland. With stunning yet hazardous surrounds, these kiwi towns and their colourful inhabitants set the scene for an engaging and entertaining series. From experienced climbers trapped by fierce conditions, overseas tourists accidentally wandering into the bush, local adventurers and unprepared backpackers going missing, school classes trapped by rising rivers and skilled professionals getting into serious bother, High Country Rescue follows the New Zealand Police and search and rescue heroes of LandSAR Wanaka and Fiordland right into the life or death drama of each emotionally charged rescue.