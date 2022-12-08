Not Available

High Kick! was a popular South Korean situation comedy revolving around the life of the Lee family, taking place in Seoul at the same time as the broadcast. The title of the show "High Kick!" has several implications, one of which is the oft-depicted high kicks of Yoon-ho, one of the main characters. The show aired in South Korea from Monday to Friday in sitcom format. Due to its popularity, the show filmed more episodes than were initially planned. Many of the characters starred in commercials and advertisements in Korea. The show's popularity also led to High Kick Through the Roof, which aired in 2009-2010, and High Kick 3: The Counterattack of the Short Leg, which aired in 2011-2012.