High Kick Through The Roof

Two sisters, twenty-two and nine in age, lived all their lives with their father, deep in the country where even electricity is an unaffordable luxury. One day, after a bizarre turn of events, they end up in Seoul. The two sisters encounter a severe case of cultural shock as soon as they hit the city. Building forests, computers, department stores, subways, cell phone To 9-year old Shin-ae, who had never seen these before, Seoul is like a fantasy that can sometimes be difficult to fathom. Meanwhile, a peculiar family lives at a corner of a residential area in Seongbuk-dong. Sun-jae is the president of a small food company. At 72, Sun-jae falls head over heels in love just as his life is slowly winding down. His granddaughter Hae-ri shrieks every morning in the bathroom over her constipation. All the other members of this family have some sort of defect. The most invisible son-in-law in Seongbuk-dong, the EQ-deficient doctor, the perverted female teacher Come to think of it, every man living in this day and age harbors some kind of unique defect. This is why they shout confidently, "Only those of you who are perfect may throw stones at us!" is a sitcom portraying the uplifting comedic story of two sisters who begin to work at Sun-jae's house as maids and their episodes with members of this family. At the same time, it is a drama of these two girls blossoming into young women as they fall in love.