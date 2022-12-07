High Kick Through the Roof

Not Available

Shin Se Kyung and Shin Shin Ae (Seo Shin Ae) are a pair of sisters who came to work as maids in Foodstuff company President, Lee Sun Jae's house after their debt-ridden father 'Shin Dal Ho' (Jung Seok Yong) runs away leaving them to fend for themselves. Due to the sisters living their lives in the mountains, everything in the city (outside world) are both new and curious for them specially for the younger sister 'Shin Ae'. Living together with President Lee are his daughter 'Lee Hyun Kyung', Son in-law 'Jung Bo Suk', Doctor to-be son 'Lee Ji Hun', grandson 'Jung Jun Hyuk' who is a highschool student and grand-daughter 'Jung Hae Ri'. Jun Hyuk's school deen 'Kim Ja Ok' is in love with President Lee who is widowed.