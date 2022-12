Not Available

High Priestess is a 2019 thriller ZEE5 Original starring Amala Akkineni, Kishore Kumar, Varalakshmi and others. The story revolves around Swathi Reddy, a tarot card reader and psychic, who deals with peculiar cases and clients that make her experience supernatural powers around her. A suspense thriller Telugu Original, High Priestess, is on ZEE5!