Apparently shot over five days for $423, six-part web series High Road follows the on and off air travails of Terry, a down-on-his-luck rocker turned Piha radio DJ. Justin Harwood wrote and directed the series, and created the role of caravan broadcaster Terry for actor Mark Mitchinson, double New Zealand Film & TV Award-winner for his work in Bloodlines and Siege. Harwood played in indie bands The Chills, Luna and Tuatara in the 80s and 90s, and alt music fans are given much to savour via the soundtrack; camerawork is by ex-Headless Chicken Chris Matthews.