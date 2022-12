Not Available

High school may be tough, but Woo Hyun (Nam Woo Hyun) has a guardian angel looking over him — literally. Disguised as a naive high schooler, Lee Seul Bi (Kim Sae Ron) descends from the heavens to protect Woo Hyun's life, but discovers she's got a thing or two to learn about life as a teenager, including the pains of falling in love. Can this cherubic guardian protect the apple of her eye and also manage to survive high school?