High School Musical: Get in the Picture was a reality-based TV series, which debuted July 20, 2008 on the television channel ABC. Stan Carrizosa was named the winner on September 8, 2008. Tierney Chamberlain was the runner-up. The series was an spin-off of the popular Disney High School Musical franchise. Nick Lachey is the series host. The Faculty were Jen Malenke, Regina Williams, Tiana Brown, Rob Adler, Chris Prinzo, and Montre Burton. Guest appearances and finale judging by Kenny Ortega. The show conducted a nationwide talent hunt followed by a group of contestants undergoing training to hone their skills.