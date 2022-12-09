Not Available

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Studio

Walt Disney Television

The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

Cast

Dara R. MossKourtney Greene
Matt CornettE.J. Caswell
Frankie A. RodriguezCarlos Rodríguez
Joshua BassettRicky Bowen
Olivia RodrigoNini Salazar-Roberts
Kate ReindersJenn

