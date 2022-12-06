High Spirits with Shirley Ghostman

Not Available

Shirley is a very special medium because the spirits he contacts are literally dead famous! Marc Wootton unleashes his latest creation psychic medium Shirley Ghostman, a camp psychic who specialises in contacting dead celebrities. Shirley is aided by his spirit guide. An Alsatian named Sheba, Shirley's dead dad's dead dog. Award winning Marc has also appeared in My New Best Friend, Nighty Night, French & Saunders and Cyderdelic. The participants of the show believe that Shirley Ghostman is real, but Marc Wootton is having a laugh at his unwilling victim's expense!