High Times is a Scottish comedy drama on STV, based around the lives of two flatmates and their neighbours in a high-rise tower block in Glasgow, in the last weeks before its closure for renovation. There are six episodes of stories interlinking the lives of a number of families. The first series of High Times won a BAFTA Scotland award in 2004 for Best Scottish television drama and was shortlisted for the 2005 Rose d'Or and Prix Italia television awards. In the same year it also won the award for Best Drama Series at the Celtic Film and Television Festival. Series 2 was nominated for a Royal Television Society award. Series one began a re-run on STV from Thursday 12 June 2008 at 10.40pm, airing weekly, with a brand new series beginning on 24 July. The first series has been sold to various stations in South America, where it has become one of the continent's most watched television series.