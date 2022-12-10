Highlands: Scotland's Wild Heart

Not Available

In the North of Scotland, far from bustling cities and gentle hills of the South, lies Europe's greatest wilderness – the Highlands of Scotland. Scoured by ice and weathered by storms, it may look bleak and lifeless, but wildlife is thriving in this unforgiving place, if you know where to look! In this stunning four-part series, narrated by Ewan McGregor, we meet ospreys, red squirrels, otters, dolphin and golden eagles – all struggling to turn adversity to their advantage and make a success of living in Scotland's living Wild Heart.