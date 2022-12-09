Not Available

"Highway Man" is a web series along the lines of classic TV shows like "Highway to Heaven" and "The Six Million Dollar Man". It follows the adventures of a drifter (Henry Phillips) who stops to help stranded motorists on the side of the highway. There is one big problem: he doesn't know anything about cars, or anything for that matter. In fact the Highway Man is what some would call an idiot. But he tries. Will Highway Man one day find what it is that he is looking for? Probably not. But he will meet many people along his journey.