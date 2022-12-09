Not Available

People who want to restore their broken-down classic cars often don't have the time, money or both to get the jobs done, and that's fine with Dennis Pittsenbarger. In ``Highway to Sell,'' Pittsenbarger -- an automotive authority and veteran race car driver -- and ace mechanic ``Slick'' partner with car owners to get clunkers back up to speed. Dennis, Slick and their team spend their own money and time working to restore the cars. However, once complete, the cars hit the auction block, and the owners have a difficult choice to make: take a cut of the profits, or buy the cherished rides back at discounted rates.