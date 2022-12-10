Hikikomori Sensei

Not Available

Yohei Ueshima is a so-called "Hikikomori Survivor", who had been isolated for 11 years since he was 38. He finally escaped from his room three years ago. After the escape, he opened a yakitori restaurant with the help of the local residents, but he could not talk to customers properly and was still in the process of reintegrating into the society. One day he was hired as a part-time teacher at a municipal junior high school. While struggling with various problems around him, he receives support from his withdrawal friends and supporters.