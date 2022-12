Not Available

Kanoko Saho is fired from her father's company, Fawn. She worked hard in the manufracturing world but was fired regardless. In the background is the ploy of person called a "headhunter". Watari Kaori, who calls herself a headhunter, appears in front of Saho. As a result, Saho begins working at the same headhunting company, "Forteflows", as Watari. Saho works confronting clients while a dark cloud begins to drift over Fawn.