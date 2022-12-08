Hilary Devey's Women at the Top

Not Available

Multimillionaire entrepreneur Hilary Devey wants to find out why so few women make it to the top in business. Hilary discovers why men still hold more than 80 per cent of Britain's senior jobs, examining factors like maternity leave, the cost of childcare and women's leadership style. Along the way, Hilary hears some home truths about the prospects for women inside her own company, and confronts her belief that it is up to the individual to smash through the glass ceiling. She also learns that mixed gender teams can lead to bigger profits, convincing her that the male-dominated British business world is missing out on a valuable asset.