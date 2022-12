Not Available

Hillbilly Horror Show is a 1 hour hosted show, where each episode showcases a collection of quality horror shorts by up and coming filmmakers. The show is hosted by our favorite, fun loving and beer guzzling Hillbillies, Bo (Bo Keister), Cephus (Scott Geiter, AKA Gruesome Hertzogg) and their sexy kissing cousin, Lulu (Rachel Faulkner). Sit back, snap open a cold one and and join the fun.