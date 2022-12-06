Not Available

Hilltop Hospital is an claymation childrens television programme made in 1999. It is about a hospital staffed by animals with mainly young animals as patients. Regular characters include: Dr. Matthews, a dog, who seeks the romantic attention of Surgeon Sally. Nurse Kitty, a cat, who seeks the romantic attention of Dr. Matthews, who for the most part does not notice. Surgeon Sally, a hippo, a workaholic surgeon who has no time for Dr Matthews' attention. Clare and Arthur, two rats, who provide technical and laboratory services. Dr Atticus, a tortoise, the anesthetist who often is sleeping. The two Teds, two identical twin bears, who drive the hospital ambulance and work as orderlies.