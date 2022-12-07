Hime-sama Goyojin

Not Available

Himeko Tsubaki is a xenophobic schoolgirl in a tennis club who, thanks to a couple of bumbling foreign thieves, accidentally comes into the possession of a magic crown that turns her into a princess (much to the chagrin of her prissy rich classmate). Unfortunately, this crown makes her a target for the thieves, a nonsense-speaking little foreign girl, a cat-obsessed cult, a love-struck assassin, a bomb-happy little foreign prince - and even a pink cat king from another world. Of course, hijinx and hilarity cannot help ensuing.