Himechen! Otogichikku Idol Lilpri

Various reports of irregularities are flooding in from all corners of Fairytale Kingdom. The truth is, Fairytale Kingdom is on the verge of destruction! This is because the happiness within peoples' hearts, the "Happiness Tone", is disappearing. The only ones who can restore the Happiness Tone are the legendary Princesses... The queen dispatches 3 "Magic Pets" to the human world. Upon arrival, at a concert held by the popular idol, Wish, the Magic Pets meet 3 young girls who have within them the power to become Princesses.