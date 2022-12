Not Available

Kasumi Aiko is a high school girl who is the star player in the basketball club. Aiko has a short, blonde hair and looks masculine. One day, she works part time at her brother's maid cafe and wears a long-hair wig. She then caught the eyes of Amano Reo, who is the handsome ace of the basketball club and Aiko's rival. Aiko was flustered and called herself "Mai". Reo on the other hand, fell in love with "Mai" and confessed.