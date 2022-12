Not Available

The ninth forensic lab of the National Research Institute of Police Science, called Dai Ku (the 9th), uses technology to reproduce images of when the victim was alive from memories residing in the brain to solve difficult cases. This is the story of Maki, the leader of Dai Ku, and Aoki, a newcomer. Everyone has a secret in his mind. This anime shows the agonies of the investigators who have to know these secret unwillingly.