Himote House: A Share House of Super Psychic Girls

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Ishidate Kotaro

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bouncy

From Kotaro Ishidate, tthe creator of some popular ad-lib animes such as Tesagure! Bukatsu-mono and gdgd Fairies. This new anime centers on five girls and one cat all living as housemates in Nakano, Tokyo: the three Himote sisters (Tokiyo, Kinami, and Kokoro) whose family manages the "Himote House," Kokoro's classmates Tae and Minamo, and the cat Enishi. The girls live their daily lives trying to figure out ways to be popular, and they (and the cat) all possess a mysterious secret power...

Cast

Aya SuzakiTae Hongou
Satomi AkesakaKokoro Himote
Suzuko MimoriKinami Himote
Kaoru MizuharaTokiyo Himote
Sumire UesakaArai Himote
Asuka NishiEnishi

