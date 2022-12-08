Not Available

A wise man once said "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." And if there's one thing we can learn by digging through the TVNZ Archives, it's that there are a lot of forgetful people. Warning signs ignored, lessons forgotten, mistakes repeated. Now we have the benefit of Hindsight. Hindsight takes current issues; the topics we are grappling with, the debates facing the nation, and examines them through the lens of history. Have we been here before? Did we find the right solution, or where did we go wrong? By combining the best of the TVNZ archives and interviews with those who were there, as well as today's current experts, we hope to shed some light on the issues facing New Zealand today. Hindsight: It's a wonderful thing.