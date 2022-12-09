Hindsight (2015)

Not Available

The series begins with Becca on the eve of her second wedding. It all seems perfect this time around, but she is still plagued by doubt. What if she could fix everything, and make the 'right' choices this time? Becca finds herself thinking about her former best friend Lolly, with whom she had a falling out many years ago. If only she could talk to her once again... Suddenly, after a freakish elevator ride, Becca gets the opportunity to do just that as she wakes up in New York City on the morning of her first wedding day in 1995. She's about to marry Sean, a bad-boy artist who is all wrong for her - and she knows her first move must be to reconnect with Lolly to re-live that day. Can she 'make it right' by living her life all over while readapting to life in New York City in the 90's – a time of smoking in bars, carrying pagers, having an AOL email address? Becca will soon discover there's no sure-fire way to make the right choices in life – even knowing everything she thinks she knows now.