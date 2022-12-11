Not Available

Barrie Ingham (The Caesars) stars as Joe Hine, an international arms dealer battling to stay one step ahead of the competition in this rapidly paced and typically stylish ATV drama series from the creator of The Plane Makers and The Power Game Wilfred Greatorex. Hine operates alone in a multi-billion-pound market dominated by a handful of monolithic corporations. His closest rival is arms firm Pendles, where Astor Harris (Paul Eddington) is head of weapons sales; he also faces regular tussles with Walpole Gibb (Colin Gordon), a hostile official at the Department of Arms Disposal Overseas. While they form a duplicitous alliance, business rivalry and red tape are often the least of Hine's problems: from blackmail, diplomatic double-dealing and bribery to armed insurrection and kidnapping, his line of work ensures intrigue and danger are ever-present.