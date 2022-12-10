Hinekure Onna no Bocchi Meshi

Not Available

Kawamoto Tsugumi is a woman who is not good at interacting with people and has no friends. When she comes across an Instagram account nicknamed "White Horse", she is fascinated by how the meals are captured very attractively in the photos. The posts and captions resonate with her. Tsugumi starts to go for meals on her own by eating the same food as "White Horse". On the other hand, Shiraishi Kazuma who manages the "White Horse" account, is delighted about and eagerly anticipating the only "like" he gets for his posts from Tsugumi.