Hinge & Bracket Gala Evenings

After many years of entertaining the inhabitants of Stackton Tressell with their Gala Concerts, Dame Hilda Bracket and Dr. Evadne Hinge were thrilled to be invited by the BBC to take their very individual style of concert performance to a wider audience. These events, recorded between 1977 and 1981 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate and the Opera House, Buxton, feature the dear ladies with full orchestral and choral support. The ladies perform a wide range of music from Gilbert and Sullican to Verdi. Of course, Dr. Hinge has a few pithy remarks to make, while Dame Hilda remains her usual irrepressible self.