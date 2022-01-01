Not Available

Vh1 Hip Hop Honors is an annual event that airs on VH1. The television special honors old school and golden age hip hop rappers and contributors. It features live performances by most of the honorees along with new school artists who have been influenced by them. The show is taped at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan, New York City. The first ceremony aired on October 12, 2004 and was hosted by Vivica A. Fox and MC Lyte. The second ceremony aired on September 26, 2005, hosted by Russell Simmons and Rev. Run. The third aired on October 17, 2006 with host Ice-T. The fourth show aired October 8, 2007, and was hosted by Tracy Morgan. The fifth show aired October 6, 2008 and was hosted by Morgan. Morgan also hosted the sixth ceremony which aired on October 13, 2009. The seventh and most recent Hip Hop Honors aired on June 7, 2010, hosted by Craig Robinson. The ceremony featured various artists from the 'Dirty South.'