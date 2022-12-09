Not Available

Remember Hollywood Squares? If not, it doesn't even matter. Hip Hop Squares takes that classic game show you may have just Googled to a whole new level, by remixing it with hip hop's heavyweights and their fans. Hosted by Peter Rosenberg, Hip Hop Squares will bring together comedy's coolest cats, ace athletes and pop-culture personalities, so keep your eyes on the squares for the likes of Nick Cannon, Bam Margera, Kat Graham, DJ Khaled, Ghostface Killah, Fat Joe, Mac Miller, and many more. More than just a game of tic-tac-toe, Hip Hop Squares is the ultimate game of BS.