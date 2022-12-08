Not Available

Hippo: Wild Feast Live brings you an amazing insight into the rarely-seen world of nature's food chain...LIVE! Bringing the food chain to life, this live experiment allows you to watch as an entire ecological system emerges around the enormous Hippo carcass. Streamed 24/7 using a host of cutting edge technology, we'll present the food chain in action live as the wild animals of Africa come to feast. We'll be using motion detectors and tracking systems to plot the big predators such as lions, crocodiles, leopards and wild dogs as they come to eat. Our cameras will document the animals' behaviour and any possible territorial battles that ensue. Alongside these predators, there will be a wide range of scavengers that visit the hippo. Transponders fitted on vultures will relay live data showing speed, distance travelled and altitude by satellite. At the other end of the scavenger scale, micro-transmitters attached to insects will track the range of the beetles and dragonflies feeding on both the carcass and the waste left by the bigger animals. Hippo: Wild Feast Live will document this extraordinary event for seven days. You can watch live online around the clock and tune in daily every evening for a quick update from our presenter in the field, Mark Evans. Straight after the programme, Mark will answer your questions live online. Get involved now and post your questions via Twitter (@hippowildfeast) and Facebook - please use #hippo in your tweets. The full story of the Hippo will be documented in a 90 minute documentary on Monday 7th November at 9pm on Channel 4.