Hippodrome was a variety series produced in London by Rediffusion. Although it was a British series, Hippodrome first premiered in the U.S. CBS aired the series from July through September 1966 as a Summer replacement series for "The Red Skelton Hour." Because CBS was now broadcasting its prime time shows in color, Rediffusion recorded the series on color videotape. In September 1966, the series premiered in the U.K. The ITV network broadcast the series in monocrome.