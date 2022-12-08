Not Available

His Lordship Entertains was Ronnie Barker's second sitcom vehicle for his Lord Rustless character, first seen three years earlier in Hark at Barker on ITV. This time though, Rustless had switched channels and was now appearing on BBC2. Hark at Barker had also included sketch inserts, whereas His Lordship Entertains was a regular sitcom. Set again in the aristocratic Chrome Hall, which had now become a hotel. It again also starred David Jason as the 100 year old Dithers and Josephine Tewson as Mildred Bates. For many years it was thought that the series had been entirely lost after the tapes were wiped by the BBC. However, the first episode of His Lordship Entertains, 'The Food Inspector', was recovered in 2009.